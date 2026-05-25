Remsons Industries posts fivefold net profit to ₹5cr, revenue ₹130cr

Remsons Industries wins ₹300cr Stellantis order

The company scored a huge ₹300 crore order from Stellantis NV for control cables, plus fresh orders in lighting and gear shifters from global and Indian brands.

To keep up, Remsons opened a new high-tech facility in Pune focused on locomotive and defense projects, and they've identified another 20,000 sq ft of property in the National Capital Region as they aim for even bigger growth by 2030.