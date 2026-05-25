Remsons Industries posts fivefold net profit to ₹5cr, revenue ₹130cr
Business
Remsons Industries just had a standout quarter, with its net profit soaring five times higher to ₹5 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also climbed 23%, hitting ₹130 crore: proof that things are moving fast for this auto parts maker.
Remsons Industries wins ₹300cr Stellantis order
The company scored a huge ₹300 crore order from Stellantis NV for control cables, plus fresh orders in lighting and gear shifters from global and Indian brands.
To keep up, Remsons opened a new high-tech facility in Pune focused on locomotive and defense projects, and they've identified another 20,000 sq ft of property in the National Capital Region as they aim for even bigger growth by 2030.