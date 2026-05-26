India's solar projects have to use locally-made cells from June
What's the story
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced that new solar power projects in India will need to use approved, domestically made solar cells from June 1, 2026. The decision is aimed at bolstering local solar manufacturing and offering long-term policy clarity to the industry. However, some delayed renewable energy projects may get additional time on a case-by-case basis to protect investments already made by developers.
Guidelines
Criteria for granting extensions
The MNRE has laid down certain criteria for granting extensions. This includes projects where solar equipment has already been installed but operations are yet to start, or those where major groundwork has been completed. Such groundwork could involve land purchase, financing arrangements, power connectivity approvals, and delivery or installation of solar modules.
Extension procedure
Developers to apply for extensions
Developers seeking an extension will have to apply via a dedicated portal set up by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) on or before June 30, 2026. An expert committee formed by MNRE will review these applications individually and decide whether extensions should be granted. The ministry's move seeks to balance support for India's domestic solar manufacturing industry with the need to protect investments in projects delayed despite substantial progress.
Deadline considerations
Finance Ministry memo on deadline relaxations
The MNRE also referred to a Finance Ministry memorandum issued in April. The memo said disruptions linked to the West Asia situation may be treated as war-related events, suggesting that any deadline relaxations should be given selectively rather than across the board. Separately, the ministry clarified that residential consumers participating in the "Give It Up" campaign under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana shall continue under existing scheme rules until March 31, 2027, if they voluntarily give up government subsidy.