Rentomojo IPO opens with 33% GMP: Apply or avoid?

The Rentomojo IPO is now open for subscription and will close on September 11. The company has set a price band of ₹384-404 per equity share for the issue.

The offering consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.73 crore equity shares worth ₹1,105.57 crore.

Notably, a large part of the IPO proceeds will go to existing shareholders selling their stakes instead of directly benefiting the company itself.