Rentomojo sets IPO band ₹384-₹404, could raise $133 million valuing ₹4200cr
Business
Rentomojo, the Bengaluru-based furniture rental startup, is going public with shares priced between ₹384 and ₹404.
The IPO opens September 9 (anchor investors can jump in a day earlier) and could raise up to $133 million, putting Rentomojo's valuation at about ₹4,200 crore.
Rentomojo profits ₹104cr revenue ₹387cr
The company has seen solid growth lately: profits jumped 142% for the year ended March 31 to ₹104 crore and revenue climbed 45.5% to ₹387 crore.
With 253,825 live subscribers across 29 Indian cities as of March 31, 2026, Rentomojo plans to use the IPO funds mainly to repay debt and pay rental and license fees for its warehouses and experience stores, basically aiming for smoother operations and a better customer vibe.