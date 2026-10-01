Report: AI-assisted cheating up 50% with 45% of assessments flagged
Business
AI-assisted cheating is up 50% on-year, with 45% of assessments in the report flagged for cheating, way up from a few years ago.
Thanks to AI tools and even deepfakes, some candidates are faking skills or identities during interviews and online tests.
This has pushed companies to get creative with new tech just to keep things fair.
Employers need stronger detection and verification
From sneaky browser extensions to using secondary devices and deepfake impersonations, cheating methods have gotten more high-tech, especially in mass hiring.
In response, employers need stronger detection, verification and monitoring measures to keep the process honest for everyone.