Report: AI could shrink Indian IT revenue 3% to 3.5% Business May 02, 2026

AI is making things faster and smarter for Indian IT companies, but there's a catch: it's also leading to smaller deals and lower prices.

A new report says this could shrink the industry's revenue by 3% to 3.5% between FY27 and FY29, about $10 billion less each year for an industry worth $315 billion.