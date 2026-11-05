Report: AI to grow India office workforce to 48 million
A new report says AI isn't taking away office jobs in India (in fact, it's projected to help create more).
Thanks to the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and office-based services that focus on higher-value work, the number of people working in offices could jump from 38 million in 2025 to 48 million by 2030.
So, even as tech automates some tasks, the demand for cool workspaces is only going up.
India office vacancy 16.2% by 2029
Office vacancy rates might climb a bit, up to 16.2% by 2029, before dropping slightly as companies look for more flexible and quality spaces.
Developers are being told to plan smartly for this shift.
On a bigger scale, India's economic growth may slow a little (from 7% in 2026 to about 6% by 2030) as AI changes how businesses operate, but there's still plenty of opportunity ahead.