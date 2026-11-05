Report: AI to grow India office workforce to 48 million

A new report says AI isn't taking away office jobs in India (in fact, it's projected to help create more).

Thanks to the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and office-based services that focus on higher-value work, the number of people working in offices could jump from 38 million in 2025 to 48 million by 2030.

So, even as tech automates some tasks, the demand for cool workspaces is only going up.