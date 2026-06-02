Report says India's farms ready for AI crop planning, trading

Report recommends 6 inclusive agritech policies

The report suggests six key policy changes: building a shared digital knowledge hub for farming, rating AI advisory tools for trustworthiness, and making sure women have a bigger say in agritech.

It also highlights successful projects like Maharashtra's MahaAgri-AI Policy and Telangana's Saagu Baagu as models worth following.

The big message: if India wants an AI-powered farming future, it needs to be inclusive from the ground up.