Report says India's farms ready for AI crop planning, trading
Business
A new report says India's farms are ready for a tech upgrade, with AI set to make crop planning, buying, and selling smarter and more efficient.
But there are hurdles, like scattered data, not enough digital access in rural areas, and women farmers often left out of the digital loop.
Report recommends 6 inclusive agritech policies
The report suggests six key policy changes: building a shared digital knowledge hub for farming, rating AI advisory tools for trustworthiness, and making sure women have a bigger say in agritech.
It also highlights successful projects like Maharashtra's MahaAgri-AI Policy and Telangana's Saagu Baagu as models worth following.
The big message: if India wants an AI-powered farming future, it needs to be inclusive from the ground up.