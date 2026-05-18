Report warns Trump administration's immigration policies might cost US $479B
Business
A new report warns that the Trump administration's immigration policies might cost the US up to $479 billion in lost tax revenue over the next 10 years.
Because of fears about deportation and talk of sharing IRS data with Homeland Security, many undocumented immigrants are choosing not to file taxes.
Undocumented parents lose child tax credit
Recent policy changes, like removing the child tax credit for parents without legal status (even if their children are US citizens), have made things tougher.
Some tax advisers say they've lost up to 75% of their clients.
With fewer people filing, federal revenue takes a hit, and millions of children who are US citizens or lawful permanent residents could miss out on essential support at a time when child poverty is already rising.