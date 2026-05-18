Report warns Trump administration's immigration policies might cost US $479B

Undocumented parents lose child tax credit

Recent policy changes, like removing the child tax credit for parents without legal status (even if their children are US citizens), have made things tougher.

Some tax advisers say they've lost up to 75% of their clients.

With fewer people filing, federal revenue takes a hit, and millions of children who are US citizens or lawful permanent residents could miss out on essential support at a time when child poverty is already rising.