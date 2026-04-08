Reserve Bank of India ends IFR requirement for commercial banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that commercial banks no longer have to keep an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR), basically, an extra safety net for when investments lose value.
This update, shared during the latest monetary policy meeting, is meant to make things simpler for banks.
Just a heads-up: this change does not apply to small finance banks, payment banks, or regional rural banks.
RBI signals potential profit treatment changes
With the IFR gone, commercial banks get a bit more flexibility in how they manage their capital.
They still have to follow other risk rules like mark-to-market checks and capital charges, but dropping the IFR could make life easier on the compliance front.
The RBI also hinted at more tweaks ahead, like possibly changing how profits count toward bank strength, so stay tuned if you are into finance news.