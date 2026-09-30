Reserve Bank of India: external debt rises $15.4bn to $778.2bn

Even though total debt went up, India's debt-to-GDP ratio nudged down slightly from 20.9% to 20.8%, meaning our economy is still growing a bit faster than our borrowing.

But there's a catch: short-term debt (the kind that needs to be paid back soon) now makes up a bigger slice of our foreign exchange reserves, up from 21.6% in March to 23% in June, which could be risky if things get shaky globally.

Most of this debt is in US dollars (about 54.8%), and loans are the biggest chunk, followed by currency and deposits.