Reserve Bank of India forms Q-SAFE committee on quantum cybersecurity
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting serious about future-proofing our money.
It has set up a special committee to tackle the cybersecurity risks that could come with quantum computing, think super-fast computers that might crack today's security codes.
This move is part of its bigger plan, Q-SAFE, aimed at making sure our banking and payment systems stay safe as tech evolves.
Committee to assess banks' quantum readiness
The group is led by Dr. Anil Prabhakar from IIT Madras and includes experts from RBI, SBI, NPCI, MeitY, DST, and DSCI.
Its main job: check how ready banks are for quantum-safe security by reviewing current systems for weak spots and figuring out what needs upgrading.
It will also look at how other countries are handling these challenges so India can keep up globally, and it is expected to deliver a detailed action plan within six months.