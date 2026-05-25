Reserve Bank of India forms Q-SAFE committee on quantum cybersecurity

Committee to assess banks' quantum readiness

The group is led by Dr. Anil Prabhakar from IIT Madras and includes experts from RBI, SBI, NPCI, MeitY, DST, and DSCI.

Its main job: check how ready banks are for quantum-safe security by reviewing current systems for weak spots and figuring out what needs upgrading.

It will also look at how other countries are handling these challenges so India can keep up globally, and it is expected to deliver a detailed action plan within six months.