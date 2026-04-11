Reserve Bank of India launches 'Utkarsh 2.0' to digitize banking

RBI's 'Utkarsh 2.0' to strengthen markets

Utkarsh 2.0 also aims to strengthen financial markets and bring more transparency, especially in government securities.

RBI wants India's financial system to be globally competitive by supporting rupee internationalization and making cross-border payments (think UPI) smoother.

They will keep adapting the plan as the financial world changes, making sure it stays relevant and effective for the future.