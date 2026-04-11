Reserve Bank of India launches 'Utkarsh 2.0' to digitize banking
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just launched Utkarsh 2.0, a new plan to make banking simpler, more tech-savvy, and customer-friendly.
The focus is on using digital tools like AI to streamline processes, improve service, and make financial services more accessible for everyone.
RBI's 'Utkarsh 2.0' to strengthen markets
Utkarsh 2.0 also aims to strengthen financial markets and bring more transparency, especially in government securities.
RBI wants India's financial system to be globally competitive by supporting rupee internationalization and making cross-border payments (think UPI) smoother.
They will keep adapting the plan as the financial world changes, making sure it stays relevant and effective for the future.