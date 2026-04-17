Reserve Bank of India withdraws 2L/cr via VRRR auction

RBI allows banks to park cash

This move is a switch from March, when the RBI was actually adding funds instead.

Now, by letting banks park their spare cash with the RBI for interest, they're keeping inflation in check and making sure things stay stable.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the RBI is staying alert to keep the banking system strong and balanced, especially after recent efforts to support the rupee.

Expect more moves like this as they watch how things play out.