Responsive crosses $1 trillion in global business opportunities US based
Responsive, an AI-powered platform for managing bids and proposals, just crossed a massive $1 trillion in global business opportunities.
Co-founded by Ganesh Shankar and based in the US Responsive saw strong double-digit revenue growth last year and expects more of the same this year.
With over 2,000 clients, including Google and Microsoft, the platform processes about $30 billion in opportunities every month.
Responsive's revenue mainly from bid responders
Responsive's clients come from all over: tech (20%), finance (15%), health care and consulting (10% to 15% each), plus construction and media.
Most revenue (85%) comes from companies responding to bids, not those issuing them.
The company has 500 employees worldwide, half in Coimbatore, India, and Shankar says they are gearing up for even more expansion soon.