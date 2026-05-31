Responsive crosses $1 trillion in global business opportunities US based

Responsive's revenue mainly from bid responders

Responsive's clients come from all over: tech (20%), finance (15%), health care and consulting (10% to 15% each), plus construction and media.

Most revenue (85%) comes from companies responding to bids, not those issuing them.

The company has 500 employees worldwide, half in Coimbatore, India, and Shankar says they are gearing up for even more expansion soon.