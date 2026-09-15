Indian bonds see major decline today: What's the reason?

The RBI plans to drain ₹1 lakh crore ($10.5 billion) from lenders through bond sales, its most aggressive move yet to soak up surplus cash in the banking system.

The announcement has already triggered a rise in yields on Indian bonds.

The yield on the 6.94% bond due in 2036 rose by seven basis points to 7.09%, while that of the 6.36% note due in 2031 climbed by 16 basis points to 6.78%.