Indian bonds see major decline today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Indian bonds have taken a hit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its plan to sell sovereign notes. The move is aimed at draining excess liquidity from lenders and is expected to add more supply pressure on the debt market. The RBI's decision comes amid record government borrowing and high oil prices, which are stoking inflation risks.
Market reaction
Bond yields rise on RBI's aggressive OMO sale
The RBI plans to drain ₹1 lakh crore ($10.5 billion) from lenders through bond sales, its most aggressive move yet to soak up surplus cash in the banking system.
The announcement has already triggered a rise in yields on Indian bonds.
The yield on the 6.94% bond due in 2036 rose by seven basis points to 7.09%, while that of the 6.36% note due in 2031 climbed by 16 basis points to 6.78%.
Sale details
OMO sale to be conducted in 3 tranches
The RBI's bond sale will be conducted in three tranches, with the first one scheduled for September 17.
The central bank will sell notes maturing in about three to six years during this auction.
However, it's important to note that retail investors cannot directly participate in these specific OMO tranches as they are meant for institutional participants only.
Investor access
What does this mean for retail investors?
While retail investors can't directly bid in these specific OMO tranches, they can still access government bonds through the secondary market.
This includes platforms like the RBI's Retail Direct platform.
The key takeaway for individual investors is that the RBI's ₹1 lakh crore sale isn't a direct retail investment opportunity, but a major liquidity-management move that could affect bond yields and prices across the government securities market.