Among the key markets, Delhi NCR emerged as the largest retail leasing market, accounting for 26% of the total volume.

It was followed closely by Mumbai at 25% and Bengaluru at 21%. Together, these three markets accounted for nearly 72% of all leasing activity.

Delhi NCR saw gross leasing of 2.47 million square feet, a whopping 25.3% increase YoY, while Mumbai's leasing rose by an impressive 39.2% to reach 2.31 million square feet during this period.