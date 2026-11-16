India's retail real estate leasing hits 4-year high
What's the story
India's retail real estate sector witnessed a major boost in the first nine months of 2026, with leasing activity hitting an all-time high for any nine-month period in four years. The growth is largely attributed to the demand for quality retail spaces and a growing consumption market. According to JLL India, gross retail leasing across the top seven cities in India jumped by 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) to touch 9.36 million square feet during this period.
Market leaders
Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru top the list
Among the key markets, Delhi NCR emerged as the largest retail leasing market, accounting for 26% of the total volume.
It was followed closely by Mumbai at 25% and Bengaluru at 21%. Together, these three markets accounted for nearly 72% of all leasing activity.
Delhi NCR saw gross leasing of 2.47 million square feet, a whopping 25.3% increase YoY, while Mumbai's leasing rose by an impressive 39.2% to reach 2.31 million square feet during this period.
Fastest growing markets
Pune fastest-growing market, Kolkata also witnessed a major jump
Pune emerged as the fastest-growing market with leasing volumes surging by 80.6% YoY to 0.33 million square feet.
Kolkata also witnessed a major jump of 55.9% to reach 0.75 million square feet, driven by new retail completions.
However, Hyderabad saw a sharp decline of 51.3% in leasing volumes during this period, highlighting the varied performance across different cities in India's retail real estate sector.
Sector dominance
Fashion and apparel brands top the list
Fashion and apparel brands were the biggest contributors to leasing activity, accounting for 31% of the total.
They were followed by food and beverage at 18% and entertainment at 15%.
The entertainment sector's share increased from 11% in the same period last year, supported by a 39.1% rise in space take-up as family entertainment centers expanded.
Retailer impact
Domestic retailers continued to dominate leasing
Domestic retailers continued to dominate leasing with a 79.2% share.
However, international retailers also made their mark by increasing their share from 15.9% to 20.8%, with leasing volumes rising by 38.8% YoY.
Notably, as many as 24 international brands opened their first stores in India during this nine-month period, further boosting the country's retail real estate sector.
Leasing trends
In terms of retail formats
In terms of retail formats, shopping malls accounted for a 45.9% of gross leasing, up from 44% last year.
High streets also contributed with a share of 46.3%, down from 50.4%.
The share of other retail developments increased to 7.8%, highlighting the evolving landscape of India's retail real estate sector in response to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.