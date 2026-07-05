Returning Indians with US 401(k) or IRA must file ITR-2 Business Jul 05, 2026

If you're returning to India after working abroad and have a US 401(k), IRA, or any overseas retirement account, the Income Tax Department says you can't use the simple ITR-1 form anymore.

For Assessment Year 2026-27, you'll need to file ITR-2 (provided you do not have business or professional income) if you hold foreign assets, earn income from outside India, or even just have signing authority in an overseas account.