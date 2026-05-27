Reuters poll predicts Nifty 50's 1st annual loss since 2015
Indian stock markets are likely to end 2026 with their first yearly loss since 2015, as predicted by a recent Reuters poll.
The Nifty 50 is expected to dip just 0.5% this year, but that follows an already rough 8.5% slide so far.
The main reasons? Record-breaking foreign investor exits and India missing out on the global AI-fueled market rally.
Foreign investors withdraw $23bn from India
Foreign investors have withdrawn over $23 billion from Indian stocks this year, showing they are less confident about India's high valuations and future growth.
Indian shares are pricier than many global peers, but returns are not matching up.
India lags peers in AI rally
While countries like South Korea saw its markets soar thanks to the AI boom, India has not caught that wave.
Sluggish earnings, weaker exports, and higher energy costs (partly due to Middle East tensions) have made Indian stocks less attractive compared to other fast-growing markets worldwide.