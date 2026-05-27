Reuters poll predicts Nifty 50's 1st annual loss since 2015 Business May 27, 2026

Indian stock markets are likely to end 2026 with their first yearly loss since 2015, as predicted by a recent Reuters poll.

The Nifty 50 is expected to dip just 0.5% this year, but that follows an already rough 8.5% slide so far.

The main reasons? Record-breaking foreign investor exits and India missing out on the global AI-fueled market rally.