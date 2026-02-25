Revenue up 2.5x for Wint Wealth in FY25

Wint Wealth, a Bengaluru-based startup making investing in bonds and debt easier, just reported a huge leap in revenue for FY25—₹44.5 crore, up from ₹17.2 crore in FY24 (the previous fiscal year). Even with higher expenses, their losses shrank as they kept growing.

Most income from interest on debt securities, loans Most of Wint Wealth's income (about 69%) came from interest on debt securities and loans via its NBFC arm, Wint Capital—a 3.9x year-on-year jump (vs FY24).

They also earned intermediary fees and made gains trading in the secondary market, bringing total income to ₹46.8 crore.

Employee costs rose to ₹27 crore Employee costs rose to ₹27 crore (nearly half their expenses), partly due to stock options for staff.

Interest costs also shot up, pushing total spending to ₹54.7 crore.

Still, by March 2025 they held current assets of ₹296 crore (including ₹35 crore in cash and bank balances).