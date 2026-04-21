Revolut seeks $150-200B valuation for IPO no earlier than 2028
Business
Revolut, the popular British finance app, is aiming for an eye-popping $150-200 billion valuation when it goes public, no earlier than 2028.
That's a huge leap from its $75 billion value in November 2025 and would make it one of the most valuable fintechs around.
Revolut wins UK license, targets $100B
To boost its chances, Revolut snagged a full UK banking license in March 2026 and plans another big share sale by late 2026, hoping to hit $100 billion before the IPO.
Profits are also on the rise: pretax earnings jumped 57% to £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) for 2025, showing investors they mean business.