Revolut seeks $150-200B valuation for IPO no earlier than 2028 Business Apr 21, 2026

Revolut, the popular British finance app, is aiming for an eye-popping $150-200 billion valuation when it goes public, no earlier than 2028.

That's a huge leap from its $75 billion value in November 2025 and would make it one of the most valuable fintechs around.