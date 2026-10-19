RevRag AI raises $2.5 million to build multilingual AI relationship managers
Business
RevRag AI, a Mumbai startup, just scored $2.5 million in seed funding from Accion Ventures and Cedar Hill Capital.
Their goal? To build multilingual AI relationship managers that help banks and fintechs connect better with customers while keeping costs down.
The new funds will go toward improving their tech and reaching more users as digital banking keeps growing.
AI enables personalized financial customer support
RevRag AI's tools let financial companies offer personalized support using artificial intelligence.
By making customer service more efficient and affordable, they're positioned to play a crucial role in shaping the future of financial services through technology-driven solutions.