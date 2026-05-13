Robert Kiyosaki wants you to invest in silver this year

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again endorsed silver as a top investment choice. In a recent social media post, he warned that the global economy could be headed for a major crash in 2026. He also emphasized how he started investing in silver decades ago and advised investors to look ahead rather than react to events after they happen.

Investment philosophy Kiyosaki's long-term investment strategy Kiyosaki revealed that he started investing in silver in 1965 when the metal was "cost pennies." He believes that tangible assets such as silver hold their value during inflation and economic instability. Despite the potential global economic downturn in 2026, he maintains that silver remains one of his strongest-performing investments. This highlights his long-term approach to investing.

Market response India's import duty hike on silver raises prices India has raised import duties on silver from 6% to 15% to curb overseas purchases and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. This move, along with geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns, led to a sharp rise in silver prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver prices hit the 6% upper circuit at ₹2,95,805 per kg, while gold prices also touched the upper circuit limit of ₹1,62,648 per 10g.

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