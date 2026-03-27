'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author warns of 2026 financial crash

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again warned of a potential financial crash in 2026. In his latest post, he explained how this possible crisis could be an opportunity for some investors to build wealth while being a major setback for others. He reiterated his long-held belief that true wealth is created by owning assets that can't be easily produced by governments or banks.

Investment approach Kiyosaki's investment strategy In his recent post, Kiyosaki reiterated his investment strategy of avoiding "printed" financial products and investing in tangible or decentralized assets. He highlighted his own portfolio of oil, real estate, food production, gold, silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum as examples of what he considers "real" wealth. The author also stressed that he started with small purchases over time rather than large capital investments.

Market outlook Kiyosaki cites Buffett's cash reserves as a warning sign Kiyosaki invoked Warren Buffett to bolster his argument, noting that even the legendary investor has built up large cash reserves while waiting for better buying opportunities after a possible market selloff. He said, "I do not know if their 2026 crash comes true.... Yet if it does come true, I am confident You and I will grow richer.... While millions grow poorer."

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