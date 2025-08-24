RIL leads gains among top 10 most valuable firms

Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were big winners too, each gaining over ₹33,000 crore in value. Bajaj Finance and Infosys also saw solid growth. But not everyone had a great week—HDFC Bank and SBI lost some ground, dropping ₹20,000 crore and ₹9,700 crore respectively. Still, both banks remain among India's most valuable firms.

RIL remains on top, followed by HDFC Bank and TCS

Reliance continues to hold its crown as India's most valued company, with HDFC Bank and TCS following behind.

The gains across these top firms show that investors are feeling upbeat about the market right now—good news if you're keeping an eye on where India Inc is headed next!