Rillet raises $70 million to automate your accounting

Rillet uses AI to speed up accounting tasks and lets finance teams close their books in hours instead of weeks. It connects with popular tools like Salesforce and Stripe, already serves 200+ customers (including Windsurf and Postscript), and has teamed up with firms like Armanino and Wiss.

What's next for the company?

Founded by Nicolas Kopp (formerly of N26 US), Rillet doubled its recurring revenue over the past 12 weeks.

The new cash will go into building out the product and engineering team. Plus, investors Alex Rampell (Andreessen Horowitz) and Seth Pierrepont (Iconiq) are now on the board to help guide the next phase.