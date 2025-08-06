Next Article
ESPN to stream WWE's biggest events starting 2026
Big news for wrestling fans: ESPN just landed a five-year, $1.6 billion deal to stream WWE's biggest live events starting in 2026.
That means WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank will all be exclusive to ESPN's new streaming platform launching later this month (August 2025).
Triple H promises bigger shows with ESPN's backing
This move builds on WWE's earlier Netflix partnership and takes their streaming game up a notch.
Triple H shared that shows like WrestleMania will be "bigger than ever" with ESPN on board.
The new ESPN service goes live August 21, 2025, at $29.99/month—including extras like pre- and post-show coverage—so fans can catch all the action in one place.