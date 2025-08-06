US slaps 50% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil Business Aug 06, 2025

The US just slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, effectively raising the total to 50%, saying it's because India keeps buying oil from Russia.

President Trump put it bluntly: "India has not been a good trading partner... So we settled on 25% (tariff), but I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours because they're buying Russian oil."

This move is part of his push to pressure countries supporting Russia.