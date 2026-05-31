Rising AI costs force firms to rethink use amid IPOs Business May 31, 2026

AI is getting pricier, and companies are starting to rethink how they use it.

The days of investors covering the costs to hook users are fading, with big names like OpenAI and Anthropic looking to go public later this year.

As hardware gets harder to find and expenses keep rising, businesses are searching for smarter (and cheaper) ways to make AI work for them.