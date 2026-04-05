Rising costs and rupee weakness push TV prices, shoppers downsize
TV prices are climbing thanks to pricier parts, shipping, and a weaker rupee, mostly because of global tensions.
With production and retail costs up, more people are choosing smaller TVs to save money.
Still, experts think things could pick up during the festive season later this year.
Brands absorb costs, EMIs enable upgrades
Big brands are absorbing some of these extra costs instead of passing them all on to buyers.
Easy EMIs are helping some people afford bigger screens, though many cost-conscious shoppers are sticking with smaller models.
Haier India's NS Satish notes that while EMIs help upgrades, budget buyers still prefer compact TVs.
Research shows premium models (45-inch and above) remain popular thanks to financing options, but everyone's watching for a festive comeback.