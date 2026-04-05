Rising costs and rupee weakness push TV prices, shoppers downsize

Brands absorb costs, EMIs enable upgrades

Big brands are absorbing some of these extra costs instead of passing them all on to buyers.

Easy EMIs are helping some people afford bigger screens, though many cost-conscious shoppers are sticking with smaller models.

Haier India's NS Satish notes that while EMIs help upgrades, budget buyers still prefer compact TVs.

Research shows premium models (45-inch and above) remain popular thanks to financing options, but everyone's watching for a festive comeback.