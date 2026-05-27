RITES Ltd. and CRISIL Ltd. partner on infrastructure analytics
Business
RITES Ltd. and CRISIL Ltd. just signed a deal to bring more data-driven thinking into how big infrastructure projects get planned and managed.
By combining RITES's engineering know-how with CRISIL's analytics skills, they're hoping to make everything from railways to airports run smoother and smarter.
Infrastructure consultancy across India and internationally
The two companies will work together on consultancy gigs across sectors like metro rail, highways, ports, and urban transport, both in India and internationally.
Their focus: using market insights, financial checks, and solid data to help tackle complex projects more efficiently.
This move could open up new opportunities for growth and innovation in the world of infrastructure.