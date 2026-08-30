Robert Downey Jr. wears $1.1M watch that has no hands
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. made a grand appearance at Disney's Legends Awards Ceremony, but it wasn't just his presence that stole the show. The actor was spotted wearing a jaw-dropping $1.1 million Jacob & Co. Mystery Triple Axis Flying Tourbillon watch, which has no traditional hour and minute hands on its dial! Instead, it uses two floating rubies to indicate time in motion.
Design details
The watch is encrusted with 556 gemstones
The 44mm Jacob & Co. Mystery Triple Axis Flying Tourbillon is made of 18k white gold and adorned with hundreds of gemstones.
The watch features some 542 diamonds totaling 25.11 carats, as well as 12 tsavorites weighing a total of 1.44 carats and two rubies weighing a total of 0.23 carat.
All in all, that's a whopping 556 gemstones and approximately 26.78 carats!
Thematic connection
Design nods to upcoming role as Doctor Doom
The watch's design also appears to be a nod to Downey's upcoming role as Doctor Doom in the Marvel universe.
Its vivid green tsavorites are reminiscent of the green cloak usually worn by Doctor Doom, while its white-gold case and diamond-heavy construction give it a metallic, armor-like look.
The red rubies add another pop of color to this unique timepiece.
Technical specifications
Watch also features a complex mechanical device
Despite its stunning looks, the Jacob & Co. watch is also a highly complex mechanical device.
It houses Jacob & Co.'s hand-wound JCAM49 caliber, which consists of 460 components. The movement beats at 21,600 vibrations per hour and offers about 30 hours of power reserve.
Its pair of central flying triple-axis tourbillons move through three different axes instead of just one plane, with each rotation taking a different amount of time.