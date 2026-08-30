Robert Downey Jr. wears $1.1M watch that has no hands

The 44mm Jacob & Co. Mystery Triple Axis Flying Tourbillon is made of 18k white gold and adorned with hundreds of gemstones.

The watch features some 542 diamonds totaling 25.11 carats, as well as 12 tsavorites weighing a total of 1.44 carats and two rubies weighing a total of 0.23 carat.

All in all, that's a whopping 556 gemstones and approximately 26.78 carats!