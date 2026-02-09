Bitcoin is better than gold: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author
Renowned author and investor, Robert Kiyosaki, has weighed in on the age-old debate of gold vs Bitcoin. He believes that while both assets have their place in a diversified portfolio, Bitcoin is the better long-term investment. In a recent social media post on X, Kiyosaki said he personally owns gold, silver, and Bitcoin but prefers Bitcoin over gold due to supply dynamics.
Gold becomes infinite when its price rises: Kiyosaki
Kiyosaki's comments come as Bitcoin prices have stabilized at $70,000, down 44% from its record high of over $126,000. Meanwhile, gold prices have also corrected from their peak but only by 10%. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad explained that despite its reputation as a scarce asset, gold is effectively "infinite" in economic terms. He said when the price of gold rises, more miners are incentivized to dig more.
Bitcoin's hard-coded supply cap gives it an edge over gold
Kiyosaki also compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that the cryptocurrency has a hard-coded supply cap of 21 million coins. He said, "Bitcoin, by design, is limited to 21 million... a number which we are near now." This built-in scarcity gives Bitcoin a structural advantage over gold in terms of long-term value appreciation potential. Kiyosaki concluded his post by saying "That means the price of Bitcoin should only go up."
