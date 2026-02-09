Bitcoin is better than gold: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author

Investment insights

Gold becomes infinite when its price rises: Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki's comments come as Bitcoin prices have stabilized at $70,000, down 44% from its record high of over $126,000. Meanwhile, gold prices have also corrected from their peak but only by 10%. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad explained that despite its reputation as a scarce asset, gold is effectively "infinite" in economic terms. He said when the price of gold rises, more miners are incentivized to dig more.