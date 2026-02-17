Robert Kiyosaki warns of 'biggest stock market crash ever'
Business
Robert Kiyosaki, the famous finance author, has just warned on X that a massive stock market crash is "now imminent"—and could be the biggest ever.
He reassured followers, "The good news is that those of you who prepared... the coming crash will make you richer beyond your wildest dreams."
Crash predictions
Kiyosaki's been predicting crashes for years, pointing to things like rising debt, fiat currency expansion, pension problems, AI-driven job losses, and global instability.
He believes these risks are all piling up now.