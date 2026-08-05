Robinhood launches RVII to let investors back Y Combinator startups
Robinhood is rolling out a new public fund called Robinhood Venture Fund II (RVII), making it possible for regular investors to back startups from the famous Y Combinator accelerator.
Trading opens August 13, 2026, with shares starting at $25.
Instead of owning pieces of individual startups, you'll get tradable shares in the fund itself. Returns depend on how those startup investments perform.
RVII targets $200 million with venture-style fees
RVII is aiming to raise $200 million and will charge fees similar to classic venture funds: a 2% management fee and 20% of profits.
There's no set timeline for payouts, so patience is key.
Unlike Robinhood's earlier crypto tokens or its first venture fund (which focused on big names like OpenAI), RVII offers real equity exposure to early-stage companies, making startup investing more accessible than ever.