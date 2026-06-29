Rocket Lab to acquire Iridium Communications in $8B deal

Iridium shareholders get $27 plus stock

Iridium shareholders will get $27 per share in cash plus Rocket Lab stock, valuing their shares at a 24.1% premium over the last price.

After the news dropped, Rocket Lab's stock jumped 12% and Iridium's shot up by 22%.

To cover the cash part of the deal, Rocket Lab is using a $3.6 billion bridge loan from Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo along with its own funds.

Fun fact: Iridium pioneered one of the world's first global low Earth orbit satellite networks and now serves over 2.5 million subscribers.