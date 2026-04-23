Rocklink India launches 10,000-ton lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Sikandrabad
Business
Rocklink India just launched its first lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The plant can handle 10,000 tons of input capacity and recover up to 5,000-6,000 tons of blackmass, helping reduce waste and boost local supply.
Rocklink, BatX Energies plan rare-earth plant
The company has plans to roll out dry processing technology for new battery scrap and expand into southern India.
Plus, they're teaming up with BatX Energies to set up a rare-earth processing plant within a year, with recycling potentially covering around 5% of the total demand and growth foreseen in the Indian market.
As Director Leonard Ansorge put it, India's recycling sector is growing fast and getting more organized.