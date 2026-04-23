Rocklink India launches 10,000-ton lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Sikandrabad

Rocklink, BatX Energies plan rare-earth plant

The company has plans to roll out dry processing technology for new battery scrap and expand into southern India.

Plus, they're teaming up with BatX Energies to set up a rare-earth processing plant within a year, with recycling potentially covering around 5% of the total demand and growth foreseen in the Indian market.

As Director Leonard Ansorge put it, India's recycling sector is growing fast and getting more organized.