Rolls-Royce pitches codevelopment and IP rights for India's AMCA engine
Business
Rolls-Royce has pitched a plan to codevelop a new engine for India's upcoming AMCA stealth jet, offering full intellectual property rights and local codevelopment.
This move heats up the competition with France's Safran, which is also in the running for India's first homegrown fifth-generation fighter.
AMCA tests 2032 1st flight 2034
If chosen, Rolls-Royce will start developing the engine in India, aiming for ground tests by 2032 and its first flight by 2034.
The AMCA is a big deal for India's defense, packed with stealth tech and advanced avionics, and three Indian teams are already shortlisted to help speed things up.
The goal: get these jets ready for action by 2035.