Rolls-Royce pitches codevelopment and IP rights for India's AMCA engine

AMCA tests 2032 1st flight 2034

If chosen, Rolls-Royce will start developing the engine in India, aiming for ground tests by 2032 and its first flight by 2034.

The AMCA is a big deal for India's defense, packed with stealth tech and advanced avionics, and three Indian teams are already shortlisted to help speed things up.

The goal: get these jets ready for action by 2035.