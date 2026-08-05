Rolls-Royce plans $1B in advanced aero engine sourcing from India
Business
Rolls-Royce is setting its sights on India, planning to source $1 billion worth of advanced aero engine parts from the country over the next five years.
The company wants to make India a key player in its global supply chain, especially for high-tech aerospace and defense components.
Hosur expansion focuses on tech transfer
Rolls-Royce already works with Indian partners like HAL, Tata, and Bharat Forge on projects such as Trent engine components and Falcon 10X fan blades.
With the recent expansion of the Hosur facility, the company is also focusing on sharing tech know-how and building up local talent.
This push could mean more jobs, stronger skills, and a bigger role for India in the global aerospace scene.