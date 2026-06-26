Rolls-Royce to invest billions of pounds in India next decade

Rolls-Royce to help build AMCA engines

A standout part of the plan: Rolls-Royce wants to help build engines for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

This is all about deepening UK-India ties as both countries get ready for a new trade agreement.

Goyal held talks with a delegation led by Rolls-Royce's Chief Transformation Officer, Nicola Grady-Smith, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India is "rapidly emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing & engineering," and this investment means more jobs and tech opportunities ahead.