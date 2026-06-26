Rolls-Royce to invest billions of pounds in India next decade
Rolls-Royce just announced plans to pour billions of pounds into India over the next decade.
The move was revealed after a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on ramping up investment, high-tech partnerships, and advanced manufacturing in the country.
Rolls-Royce to help build AMCA engines
A standout part of the plan: Rolls-Royce wants to help build engines for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.
This is all about deepening UK-India ties as both countries get ready for a new trade agreement.
Goyal held talks with a delegation led by Rolls-Royce's Chief Transformation Officer, Nicola Grady-Smith, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India is "rapidly emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing & engineering," and this investment means more jobs and tech opportunities ahead.