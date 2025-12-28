Next Article
Rolls-Royce to invest in India, develop next-gen jet engines
Business
Rolls-Royce is making a big move into India's defense scene, aiming to develop advanced jet engines for the country's next-gen fighter jets and boost naval tech.
Sashi Mukundan, Executive VP at Rolls-Royce, emphasized the importance of this step for advancing India's technology and aligning it with markets like the US and Germany.
What else is happening?
The company will sign deals with Indian defense units to build engines for Arjun tanks and future combat vehicles.
They're also open to sharing tech and co-owning intellectual property with Indian partners—so it's not just about business, but building skills locally.
Mukundan says this fits perfectly with India's push for a stronger, self-reliant defense industry.