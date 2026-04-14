Root Botanie launches AI trichologist platform in India for haircare
Root Botanie(tm) just launched an AI-powered trichologist platform in India, promising to make hair care way smarter.
Instead of guessing what's wrong with your scalp, the platform uses real-time analysis and personalizes your treatment.
In trials with over 5,000 users in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, 70% had misdiagnosed their own scalp issues, and 80% were using the wrong products, so there's clearly a need for better solutions.
AI analyzes scalp photos recommends products
You simply share your hair concerns and upload scalp photos for instant AI analysis.
The platform spots things like inflammation or nutrition gaps, then recommends products and practical tips tailored to you, including a custom "hair diet" plan.
By combining nutrition advice with external care, Root Botanie(tm) is aiming to help you avoid common mistakes and get healthier hair from the inside out.