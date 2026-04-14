Root Botanie launches AI trichologist platform in India for haircare Business Apr 14, 2026

Root Botanie(tm) just launched an AI-powered trichologist platform in India, promising to make hair care way smarter.

Instead of guessing what's wrong with your scalp, the platform uses real-time analysis and personalizes your treatment.

In trials with over 5,000 users in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, 70% had misdiagnosed their own scalp issues, and 80% were using the wrong products, so there's clearly a need for better solutions.