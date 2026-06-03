Roxana Minzatu says U.S.-Iran conflict risks 1.3 million EU jobs Business Jun 03, 2026

Rising energy costs, driven by the U.S.-Iran conflict, might cost the European Union up to 1.3 million jobs this year, according to Labor Commissioner Roxana Minzatu.

The automotive industry is looking at as many as 600,000 layoffs, and higher transport fuel prices mean low-income households could spend an additional 1.4% of income on transport fuel.

"Due to the war in the Middle East, up to 1.3 million jobs are at risk and we are talking about jobs in energy-intensive industry, particularly," Minzatu told a news conference.