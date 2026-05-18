Royal Enfield announces ₹2,500cr Andhra Pradesh factory to boost production
Business
Royal Enfield just announced a ₹2,500 crore investment for a brand-new factory in Andhra Pradesh. The goal? To ramp up production and keep up with growing demand for their bikes.
The project will roll out in phases, depending on how the market shapes up, and still needs final approval from Eicher Motors's board.
Royal Enfield aims 20L annual capacity
With its current factories almost maxed out at 14.6 lakh bikes a year (and another expansion announced in February 2026 in Tamil Nadu), Royal Enfield wants to push total capacity to 20 lakh units.
The company already has over 100 outlets and supports 1,200 jobs in Andhra Pradesh alone.
In FY2025-26, they sold over 1.2 million motorcycles worldwide, making it two years straight of crossing the million mark.