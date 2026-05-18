Royal Enfield announces ₹2,500cr Andhra Pradesh factory to boost production

Royal Enfield aims 20L annual capacity

With its current factories almost maxed out at 14.6 lakh bikes a year (and another expansion announced in February 2026 in Tamil Nadu), Royal Enfield wants to push total capacity to 20 lakh units.

The company already has over 100 outlets and supports 1,200 jobs in Andhra Pradesh alone.

In FY2025-26, they sold over 1.2 million motorcycles worldwide, making it two years straight of crossing the million mark.