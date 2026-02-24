₹14,601cr worth of offshore assets taxed in recent leaks
Business
India reported ₹14,601 crore worth of offshore assets were brought to tax, thanks to deep dives into the Panama Papers (2016), Paradise Papers (2017), and Pandora Papers (2021).
The latest Pandora leak alone resulted in ₹686 crore being brought to tax, showing India's getting serious about tracking money abroad.
1,255 tax cases were triggered by these investigations
Altogether, these investigations sparked 1,255 tax cases—426 from Panama, 494 from Paradise, and 335 from Pandora.
Teams are still working with other countries on 482 people named in the Pandora Papers.
It's a big move toward closing loopholes and making sure everyone pays their share.