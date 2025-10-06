Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex IPO oversubscribed 28 times

Started in 1998, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex is big in processing and trading agricultural goods—especially premium wheat sourced from over 50,000 farmers. Their fully automated plant uses advanced tech for sorting and packaging. Popular wheat brands like Sharbati and Taj Mahal reach customers across India through a strong dealer network.

Shares list at ₹79.20 on BSE SME

Despite all the buzz and a gray market premium of over 36%, shares listed on October 6, 2025 at just ₹79.20 on the BSE SME—about 20% below the IPO price.

So even with huge demand during the IPO, investors seem to be playing it safe as trading begins.