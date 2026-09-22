Runwal Enterprises to open ₹500cr IPO at ₹290-₹305 September 25, 2026
Runwal Enterprises, a well-known real estate player from Mumbai, is hitting the stock market with its IPO on September 25, 2026.
Shares will be priced between ₹290 and ₹305, aiming to raise ₹500 crore, one-half of what it originally planned.
SEBI gave the green light for this change earlier this month, making the process a bit smoother under new rules.
Runwal Enterprises to repay loans
Most of the funds will help pay off debts: ₹100 crore goes toward Runwal's own loans (which stood at ₹431.4 crore in July 2026), and another ₹225 crore will be invested in its subsidiaries Runwal Residency and Evie Real Estate to repay a portion of their outstanding borrowings.
The rest is set aside for new projects and general growth.
Even with property prices dipping a bit, Runwal managed to boost sales by 24% in FY26 (year ended March 2026), hitting ₹2,353.5 crore in consolidated sales value.