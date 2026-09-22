Runwal Enterprises to open ₹500cr IPO at ₹290-₹305 September 25, 2026

Runwal Enterprises, a well-known real estate player from Mumbai, is hitting the stock market with its IPO on September 25, 2026.

Shares will be priced between ₹290 and ₹305, aiming to raise ₹500 crore, one-half of what it originally planned.

SEBI gave the green light for this change earlier this month, making the process a bit smoother under new rules.