Runway's world models used by studios, could aid drug discovery Business May 15, 2026

Runway, an AI startup founded by three people who met at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, is making big moves with "world models," AI that learns from real-world data to simulate environments.

Their Gen-4.5 video model is already being used by studios like Lionsgate and AMC Networks for filmmaking.

But co-founder Anastasis Germanidis thinks the tech could go way beyond movies, helping out with things like drug discovery and climate modeling.