Rupee closes almost unchanged at 86.40 against US dollar

If you're watching your expenses or thinking about travel or shopping abroad, a weak rupee can make things pricier. The currency's struggle is tied to uncertainty around the India-US trade deal and big foreign investors pulling out over ₹2,100 crore from Indian stocks. Rising oil prices (Brent crude up to $69.32) are also adding to inflation worries.

What next for the rupee?

The global mood is cautious—investors are waiting for key US economic data and European Central Bank decisions, while geopolitical tensions keep everyone on edge.

Analysts say if India clinches a trade deal with the US in August, it could help steady the rupee; if not, expect more ups and downs ahead.