Rupee dips 22 paise against US Dollar

A weaker rupee can mean higher prices at the pump, more expensive gadgets, and rising inflation that hits your wallet. Investors are pulling out funds—₹5,104 crore worth just recently—and India's forex reserves also dropped by $3.05 billion, which could shake up markets and the economy.

How oil and dollar movements affect rupee

Oil prices jumped over 1.5%, making imports costlier for India, while the US dollar got stronger thanks to trade tensions and slow progress in India-US talks.

The RBI did step in to help steady things, but with big economic data coming up from the US, more ups and downs could be ahead.