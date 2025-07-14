Rupee dips 22 paise against US Dollar
The rupee slipped to 86.02 per US dollar on Monday, making imports like oil pricier and possibly pushing up costs for everyone.
This dip is a mix of global money moves and what's happening in India.
What does a weaker rupee mean for you?
A weaker rupee can mean higher prices at the pump, more expensive gadgets, and rising inflation that hits your wallet.
Investors are pulling out funds—₹5,104 crore worth just recently—and India's forex reserves also dropped by $3.05 billion, which could shake up markets and the economy.
How oil and dollar movements affect rupee
Oil prices jumped over 1.5%, making imports costlier for India, while the US dollar got stronger thanks to trade tensions and slow progress in India-US talks.
The RBI did step in to help steady things, but with big economic data coming up from the US, more ups and downs could be ahead.